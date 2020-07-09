8 a.m. TODAY
Becky Schlegel & the High 48s Trio, a livestream performance. July 25. $15. theparkwaytheater.com.
Books
REVIEW: 'A Most Beautiful Thing,' by Arshay Cooper
NONFICTION: An inspiring underdog tale set in a world that few readers have seen.
Variety
Meet the shop dogs of Minneapolis
From Monty the miniature schnauzer to Ruby, the chocolate Lab, these doggies in the window perform a valuable service for their owners and customers.
Home & Garden
More Twin Citians are opting to live in the shadow of suburban shopping malls
Luxury apartments close to restaurants, gyms and stores are springing up in empty parking lots.
National
AP FACT CHECK: If he's said it once, he's said it 100 times
If saying things 100 times could make them true, President Donald Trump's account of how the U.S. is doing with the coronavirus would be true.
Variety
Johns Hopkins sues to block rule on international students
Johns Hopkins University has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Trump administration's decision to make international students leave the U.S. if they intend to take classes entirely online starting this fall.