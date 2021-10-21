IMPACT PLAYER
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
Edwards energized the crowd and his teammates with an electrifying 29 points that included six three-pointers.
BY THE NUMBERS
31 Wolves fast-break points
38 Points off Rockets turnovers
35 Biggest Wolves lead
Thursday's Wolves-Rockets game recap
