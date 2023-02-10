Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Jack Eichel, Golden Knights: The center had a goal and assist.

2. Jonathan Marchessault, Golden Knights: The winger assisted on two goals.

3. Reilly Smith, Golden Knights: The winger capitalized on a penalty shot.

By the numbers

0 Goals by the Wild at even strength for a second consecutive game.

3 Goals by Vegas in 2 minutes, 26 seconds during the second period.

6 Losses by the Wild in their past eight games.