IMPACT PLAYER
Carlos Correa, Twins
Drives in game-winning runs with a line drive down left-field line
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Hits by Joey Gallo, his first multi-hit game since April 19
10 Putouts by Twins centerfielders Nick Gordon and Michael A. Taylor
55 Career ejections by Padres manager Bob Melvin, one more than ex-Twin Gene Mauch for 19th on all-time list
Twins
Mahle unlikely to pitch for Twins again as Tommy John surgery lies ahead
The veteran righthander was obtained from the Reds last season at a steep cost in a gamble that did not pay off.
Twins
Correa 'felt like a hit was coming' and knocked a big one in victory over Padres
Carlos Correa broke a 3-3 tie with his seventh inning, two-out hit and Kyle Farmer homered for the Twins, who took two of three from the Padres.
Outdoors
As flooding ebbs, Fort Snelling State Park prepares to reopen
The DNR will reopen parts of the park to the public Monday.
Outdoors
Anderson: Meet Al Maas, an inspiration and 'no better friend' to fishing in Minnesota
A 2019 stroke and accident left him almost entirely paralyzed, but Maas still looks forward to the walleye opener.
Sports
2 sentenced for roles in shootings after 2022 Milwaukee Bucks game that left 17 people wounded
Two Milwaukee residents were sentenced Thursday for their roles in a series of shootings that left at least 17 people wounded near the Fiserv Forum after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game in May 2022.