IMPACT PLAYER
Taurean Prince, Timberwolves
Prince was again on fire off the bench, this time scoring 23 points.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Wolves in double figures.
21 Fast-break points for Wolves in first half.
21 Wolves points off 16 Detroit turnovers.
Wolves
Wolves shake off defensive inconsistencies to beat Detroit
The Wolves on Thursday had more trouble with the Pistons than they probably expected coming into the night, but they left Detroit with a 128-117 victory.
