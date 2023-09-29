IMPACT PLAYER: Luis Medina, Oakland
The righthander ended his rookie season with perhaps his best start, giving up one run on three hits over six innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Times Willi Castro has reached base during his past eight plate appearances.
19 Consecutive games in which Edouard Julien has reached base.
34-34 The Twins' record in day games this season.
Wild
Leipold not shy about big expectations for Wild despite salary pinch
The cash-strapped Wild had no spending power this offseason. They haven't made it past the first round of the playoffs since 2015 but owner Craig Leipold said Thursday this year's team has the potential to be better than a year ago.
Sports
Kyle Schwarber homers, Bryce Harper ejected but Phillies fall to Pirates 3-2
Kyle Schwarber went deep, Bryce Harper went off on an umpire and was ejected and Trea Turner went from second to home on a stolen base in the Philadelphia Phillies' 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.
Sports
Braves clinch home-field throughout playoffs with sweep of slumping Cubs
Max Olson hit his major league-leading 54th homer, and the Atlanta Braves clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason with a 5-3 win over the slumping Chicago Cubs on Thursday night.
Sports
Analysis: It looks like it'll take all 162 games to decide MLB's postseason races
It might take all 162 games to decide the playoff races in both the National League and American League.
Sports
Travis Hunter, Colorado State safety whose hit landed him in hospital, make peace by going bowling
Travis Hunter and the Colorado State safety whose late hit sent the Colorado standout to the hospital have put the incident behind them by meeting up for a conversation before going bowling.