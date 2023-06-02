GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Royce Lewis, Twins
Hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to tie the score at 6-6, setting up the game-winning rally in the ninth.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 Outs recorded without allowing a run from relievers Emilio Pagan and Griffin Jax.
7 Consecutive games in which Alex Kirilloff has reached base.
1 Career walk-off at-bats from Willi Castro, whose sacrifice fly scored the winning run in the ninth.
Jokic gets triple-double, Nuggets roll past Heat 104-93 in Game 1 of NBA Finals
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets were facing some questions going into their first NBA Finals, and their answers came in resounding fashion.
Twins
Lewis sets up Twins for walk-off victory over Cleveland to open series
Royce Lewis tied the game in the eighth inning with his second home run of the season before Willi Castro's bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth sent the Twins home victorious.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Sports
Sandercock, Mudge lead Florida State past Oklahoma State 8-0 in Women's College World Series
Kathryn Sandercock threw five scoreless innings, Kaley Mudge hit a three-run homer and No. 3 seed Florida State defeated No. 6 seed Oklahoma State 8-0 in six innings Thursday night in the Women's College World Series opener for both teams.
Nation
National Spelling Bee champ Dev Shah goes from 'despondent' to soaking up the moment
Fifteen months ago, Dev Shah spent a miserable five hours spelling outdoors in chilly, windy, damp conditions at a supersize regional competition in Orlando, Florida, only to fall short of his dream of returning to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.