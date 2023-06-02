GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Royce Lewis, Twins

Hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to tie the score at 6-6, setting up the game-winning rally in the ninth.

BY THE NUMBERS

10 Outs recorded without allowing a run from relievers Emilio Pagan and Griffin Jax.

7 Consecutive games in which Alex Kirilloff has reached base.

1 Career walk-off at-bats from Willi Castro, whose sacrifice fly scored the winning run in the ninth.