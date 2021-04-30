Share on Pinterest

GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Ryan O'Reilly, Blues: The captain scored twice, including the game-winner in OT.

2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger had a goal, two assists.

3. Jordan Kyrou, Blues: The forward assisted on two goals.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Power-play goal by St. Louis after scoring two Wednesday.

2 Fights for the Blues' Robert Bortuzzo.

300 Career points for Wild captain Jared Spurgeon after assisting on Kirill Kaprizov's goal.

Sarah McLellan