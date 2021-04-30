GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Ryan O'Reilly, Blues: The captain scored twice, including the game-winner in OT.
2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger had a goal, two assists.
3. Jordan Kyrou, Blues: The forward assisted on two goals.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Power-play goal by St. Louis after scoring two Wednesday.
2 Fights for the Blues' Robert Bortuzzo.
300 Career points for Wild captain Jared Spurgeon after assisting on Kirill Kaprizov's goal.
Sarah McLellan
