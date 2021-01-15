GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The rookie had an impressive NHL debut, scoring the game-winner in overtime and setting up two other Wild goals.

2. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger scored the game-tying goal on a gritty shift.

3. Jeff Carter, Kings: The winger tallied a goal and assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Power play goals by the Wild in six tries.

2 Bounces off Wild defensemen that led to Kings goals.

3 Straight goals by the Wild to overcome a two-goal deficit.

SARAH MCLELLAN