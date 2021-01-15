Boys' basketball

Spring Lake Park 87, Centennial 47: Seven players scored in double figures to lead the host Panthers past the Cougars. It was the 400th career victory for Panthers coach Grant Guzy.

Girls' basketball

Andover 77, Blaine 70: Annie Feine scored 20 and Jersey Castillo19 to help the Huskies outlast the Bengals. Madison Hoehne scored 19 to lead Blaine.

Chaska 71, Benilde-St. Margaret's 31: Junior forward Mallory Heyer, who has committed to play for the Gophers, scored 20 points to lead the visiting Hawks, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, to the victory.

Concordia Academy 80, St. Croix Prep 21: Sydney Pelzer scored 26 and Grace Landvik scored 20 to pace the Beacons, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, to the victory.

New London-Spicer 62, Eden Valley-Watkins 24: The Wildcats, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, opened the season by defeating the visiting Eagles. It was the 963rd career victory for Wildcats coach Mike Dreier.

Girls' hockey

Minnetonka 4, Chaska/Chanhassen 0: The Skippers, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, scored four goals in the third period — two by Grace Sadura — to pull away from the Stormhawks.

Roseville 3, Mounds View 1: Brooke Byrnes, Ivay Ray and Kyle Jones scored goals and Jori Jones had 33 saves as the host Raiders outlasted the Mustangs. Mounds View outshot the Raiders 34-21.

Stillwater 8, Forest Lake 1: Senior forward Morgan Wohlers scored four goals and had an assist to lead the Ponies past the visiting Rangers.

Boys' hockey

Chaska 9, Buffalo 5: Sully Scholle had two goals and three assists and Sam Rinzel and Jack Seaverson each had two goals and two assists to lead the Hawks past the host Bison.

