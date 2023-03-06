Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Three people were found shot dead in their Fish Lake Township home Sunday morning, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

The three, whose names have not been released by investigators, were found in the home northwest of North Branch.

Chisago County Chief Deputy Justin Wood said in a statement Sunday that deputies had been called because a family member could not reach anyone in the Brunswick Road home, and requested a welfare check.

Deputies found the three people dead of apparent gunshot wounds Sunday morning.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will perform autopsies, according to Wood's statement. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the deaths with the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.