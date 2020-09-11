St. Paul Saints pitcher Mike Devine was named the American Association's 2020 Pitcher of the Year on Thursday while two of his teammates, outfielder Mikey Reynolds and catcher Chris Chinea were picked Post-Season All-Stars.

Devine, 30, finished 4-3 with a 2.58 ERA in 12 starts. In 80⅓ innings, he struck out a league-high 89, walked only 13 and opponents hit .233 against him.

Reynolds, also 30, hit .332 with a career high seven home runs, 28 RBI and a career high .529 slugging percentage in 54 games through Wednesday.

Chinea, 26, hit .291 with four home runs and 37 RBI in 56 games. He led the league in doubles (24) and tied for fourth in extra-base hits (28).

• Four Gopher alumni swimmers signed pro contracts this week with teams in the second-year International Swimming League. Conner McHugh and Lindsey Kozelsky joined the DC Tridents, Tevyn Waddell signed with the New York Breakers and Kierra Smith with the LA Current. Smith competed with France-based Energy Standard, another ISL team, in 2019.

• Ex-Bemidji State forward Haley Mack, a native of East Grand Forks, Minn., signed with Whitecaps of the National Women's Hockey League for this coming season.

• Catcher Chase Stanke, a junior on the Gophers baseball team, was named a 2020 Northwoods League All-Star.

• Scott Proshek will retire as St. Thomas men's golf coach following the 2020 fall season. His teams have appeared in six NCAA Division III national meets in his 11-year tenure.