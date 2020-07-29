Three more Vikings players, including defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, the team announced.

Odenigbo, tackle Oli Udoh and linebacker Cameron Smith join four Vikings rookies in quarantine, where players on the COVID list are either recovering from positive tests or part of contact tracing. The NFL has mandated teams do not disclose which player is in which category.

Receiver Justin Jefferson, guard Tyler Higby, tackle Blake Brandel and safety Brian Cole II were placed on reserve/COVID on Monday, a day after rookies were scheduled to take their final entry tests for the coronavirus. Eric Sugarman, the team’s virus czar and top trainer, remains in quarantine after announcing “mild symptoms” over the weekend after he and some family members tested positive.

Cases without symptoms allow players to return as early as five days, only after registering two negative tests. Symptomatic cases require at least 10 days before returning, including three days since the last symptoms.

Here’s a COVID-related FAQ for Vikings training camp

Once placed on the COVID list, players are not allowed to enter the building until passing the testing protocols. They also do not count against the active roster limit, so the Vikings with 79 active players are below the 80-player capacity for team facilities mandated by the league.

Vikings veterans, like Odenigbo, are scheduled to undergo three tests in four days upon reporting for camp this week, before being allowed to use team facilities as early as Saturday. Daily testing for players then continues for at least two weeks.

Entering his fourth NFL season, Odenigbo is projected to be a starter after starring in a reserve role last season. Odenigbo’s ascension comes at an opportune time for the Vikings defense, which does not include defensive end Everson Griffen (free agent).

Udoh, the second-year tackle out of Elon, and Smith, a second-year linebacker from USC, are expected to compete for depth roles.