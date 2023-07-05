Authorities have found the bodies of two adults and one girl who slipped under the Vermillion River while swimming north of Red Wing Monday night.

Law enforcement discovered the bodies around 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office. The swimmers' family has been notified and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's office is on the scene.

The Sheriff's Office said Tuesday an Oakdale family gathered at an island where the Vermillion meets the Mississippi River Monday.

One adult male was fishing from the shore while three others were swimming — but they began to struggle in an area where the water depth dropped off. The man dove in the water and saved a woman, then dove back in to attempt to rescue the other man and girl. The three disappeared under the surface and weren't seen until Wednesday.

All three were part of the same household.

Goodhue County received a 911 call around 7:35 p.m. Monday. Several local and state agencies began searching both rivers shortly after, along with nonprofit Northstar Search and Rescue.