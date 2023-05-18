Spring has finally sprung, and that means we're all rushing outside to enjoy the sun and warm weather. While much visual art happens indoors, here are three creative, art-filled events that take place outdoors — weather-permitting.

Tee up at Skyline Mini Golf

The Walker Art Center's popular rooftop artist-designed Skyline Mini Golf is back. Tee times begin on Thursday and run through early fall. The putt-putt fun kicks off with a ride on a mini golf version of the light rail from Target Field Station. Golfers must stay on track lest they experience serious delays. Another hole weaves putters through the narrative on a Hmong story cloth. In a hole titled "Dream Catcher," made in collaboration with Native Youth Arts Collective, a feather guides players. In the multiplayer hole "Color Wheel," up to four people can hit their golf balls at the same time, racing to see who can score first. Other creative mini golf holes deal with the necessity of quick decision-making or the possibility that a player could become a sculptural obstacle, and part of the game itself. The last hole, "Right on Cue," is a mini game of billiards transformed into a putting challenge. There are only 10 holes, so make each one count. Maximum eight per team. (Ends Oct. 1. $12, $10 Walker members and ages 7-18. Add gallery admission for an extra $6. 725 Vineland Place, Mpls. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu. Pre-book tee times at walkerart.org.)

Stay outdoors at Art-A-Whirl

The country's biggest open studio tour happens in northeast Minneapolis this weekend. Now in its 28th year, the event welcomes more than 1,200 artists, galleries and businesses at over 70 locations. While most events are indoors, there are various outdoor options. This year Art-A-Whirl hosts its first-ever coloring contest. Young artists are encouraged to color in the lines (or not!) of artist Destiny Davison's two-page spread, which can be found in the event's guidebook. After the drawing is done, post it to Instagram and tag it with @nemaamn and #artawhirl. If staying outside is your jam, check out the mural events by queer and people of color collective Creatives After Curfew. Find more murals at the Elias Metal Studio. Catch a live outdoor glassblowing event at Stone Arch Glass Studio on Saturday and Sunday, weather-permitting, from 1-5 p.m. If it's a puzzle you'd rather solve, test a Rube Goldberg interactive machine in NE Tree House's (326 NE. Monroe St.) backyard. Chill out with some Zen vibes at the Meditation Center (631 University Av. NE.) and experience peace of mind.

Rise & Remember Festival at George Floyd Memorial

This Memorial Day weekend marks three years since now former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, killing him. Rise & Remember, a three-day event organized by the George Floyd Global Memorial, wants to ensure that people will remember the impact that Floyd's death had on the world, while also focusing on the effects of police brutality on marginalized communities. The fight for racial justice continues, and organizers wish that all will participate to change the world. At George Floyd Square on May 25, there will be a candlelight vigil from 8-10 p.m. On May 27 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., people will be able to spend time outdoors at the Rise & Remember Festival, which includes an art exhibition, kids' zone, self-care fair, concert, live performances, inspirational speakers and food from Black-owned businesses. For more information, visit georgefloydglobalmemorial.org.