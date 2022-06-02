Osmo Vänskä and the Minnesota Orchestra have released 22 albums in 17 years — all but one on Sweden's esteemed BIS label, with three more on the way. Here are the most richly rewarding:



Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 (2006): This is my favorite recording of perhaps my favorite symphony, employing surround sound to create a gripping intimacy, from its big-bang opening to its ecstatically cathartic conclusion. If I were only allowed to own five records, this would be one of them.





Sibelius: Symphonies No. 2 and 5 (2011): The summit of Vänskä's tenure remains the Sibelius symphonies, and this powerful pairing moves me with every listen. That's especially true during the triumphant yet troubled finales, both presented with maximum majesty, yet a haunting vulnerability.





Mahler: Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection" (2018): Vänskä shapes the combined forces of 260 musicians into an awe-inspiring epic, bearing a balance of sadness and beauty. It may be the quintessential document of the conductor's gift for employing widely ranging dynamics to draw you in like a master storyteller.