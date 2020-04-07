Coronavirus
Three charts tracking how Minnesotans are socially distancing
Typical Minnesota life has ground to a halt since Gov. Tim Walz announced a shelter-in-place order in late March, the strongest tactic so far to combat mounting death tolls from COVID-19 infections across the state.
Signs suggest these measures are apparently working to slow the coronavirus pandemic in Minnesota, and various data show residents take this order seriously enough to curb their normal habits dramatically.
With federal social distancing guidelines in place until at least May and many summer events being canceled entirely, here’s a deeper look at some ways Minnesotans have quarantined themselves against COVID-19:
Minnesota roads are less crowded
Far fewer vehicles have been observed on state roadways, according to Minnesota Department of Transportation data.
Comparing daily traffic volume this year to corresponding days in 2019 shows Minnesota roads are half as busy during the quarantine. Weekends prior to the lockdown tended to be busier, but weekdays have since seen relatively greater traffic volumes.
Even before the order to stay home took effect by March 28, Minnesotans were already commuting less as employees shifted to working remotely, public events canceled and businesses reduced service or shuttered entirely in response to coronavirus spreading throughout the community.
Phone tracking shows Minnesotans are homebound
Some organizations have started using cellphone tracking data to measure how people are social distancing, including Cuebiq, Unacast and Google.
All reveal Minnesotans are venturing outside their homes significantly less than average, and Google's metrics show the impact of transit schedule limitations, closed retail stores and changes to work routines.
Sheltering efforts vary by location
Unacast cellphone tracking suggests some Minnesotans could be better about quarantining, as the state's assigned social distancing grade slid from an A- just after the shelter-in-place order to a C by April.
Hennepin and Ramsey counties received the best grades in the Twin Cities metro area, while Anoka ranked the lowest.
Some of the harsher scores assigned to greater Minnesota might be skewed by those residents typically traveling further for essential trips to stores or workplaces. Analysis from Google, by contrast, shows significant decreases in mobility among those living in rural Minnesota counties.