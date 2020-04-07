Typical Minnesota life has ground to a halt since Gov. Tim Walz announced a shelter-in-place order in late March, the strongest tactic so far to combat mounting death tolls from COVID-19 infections across the state.

Signs suggest these measures are apparently working to slow the coronavirus pandemic in Minnesota, and various data show residents take this order seriously enough to curb their normal habits dramatically.

With federal social distancing guidelines in place until at least May and many summer events being canceled entirely, here’s a deeper look at some ways Minnesotans have quarantined themselves against COVID-19: