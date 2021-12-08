Northeast Middle School went into distance learning Wednesday after the school district received information about a possible threat.
Minneapolis Public Schools received the information overnight, said district spokeswoman Crystina Lugo-Beach.
"While we do not believe the threat is credible, we are moving the school to distance learning [Wednesday] in an effort to ensure the safety of the school community and give us the time to further investigate," Lugo-Beach said in a statement Wednesday morning.
