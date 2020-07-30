3M Open champion Michael Thompson still was celebrating his first PGA Tour victory in seven years Wednesday, three days after he won at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine by two strokes.

“A little bit sleepless nights still, reliving the moment every chance I get,” he said.

Suddenly invited to this week’s World Golf Championship, Thompson was greeted Wednesday afternoon in Memphis by his wife and two young children. They all planned to celebrate his first victory since the 2013 Honda Classic with cupcakes.

“My son, he’s all excited about that,” Thompson told reporters on a video call from TPC Southwind in Memphis.

The former Alabama golfer received congratulatory calls Tuesday from football coach Nick Saban and fellow alum Jerry Pate.

“It was nice to talk to two great representatives from the University of Alabama,” Thompson said. “It means a lot that they’re paying attention and staying up with the golf world. [Saban] was very proud of my accomplishment, the way I played and the way I carried myself and what that means for the Alabama community. He was gracious enough to give that phone call. He also told me he wouldn’t want to have to hit that wedge shot on the last hole.”

Thompson, 35, also stayed well into the evening Sunday at TPC Twin Cities, celebrating over drinks and sliders supplied by the club with his caddie, Damian Lopez, fellow tour pro Johnson Wagner and a couple other caddie friends.

“It was fun to get to celebrate it with somebody,” Thompson said, “and for those guys to stick around really meant a lot.”

His victory earned him invitations to this week’s WGC event, next week’s PGA Championship in San Francisco and the U.S. Open in September, among other events, and vaulted him into a guaranteed spot to make the playoffs.