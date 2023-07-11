Former Gophers golfer Jon DuToit shot a 5-under-par 65 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Minnesota State Open at Oak Ridge Country Club in Hopkins on Monday.

DuToit won the 2013 State Open at Edinburgh USA.

"It's been a while since I've competed and played. I was even nervous and a little jittery on the first hole," DuToit said. "It's easy to come out and press a little more than you should because your expectations can get a little high, but I just want to have fun, enjoy it, and focus on hitting one shot at a time."

Former North Dakota State player Ian Simonich shot a 66, one shot better than Trey Fessler. Don Berry, Brady Madsen, Conor Schubring and Caleb VanArragon were all at 68. Berry is a two-time champion and Madsen won in 2019. VanArragon finished second a year ago.

The three-round tournament continues Tuesday and Wednesday.

St. Olaf promotes Mahlum

St. Olaf is promoting women's basketball coach Kelly Mahlum to deputy athletic director and senior woman administrator. Mahlum had been Oles coach for the past three seasons.

Assistant coach Jasmine Borgmann will serve as interim women's basketball coach for this season.