Minnesota recorded 28 new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, marking the first time that the state has averaged more than one fatality per hour linked to the illness.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our state and my thoughts are with each grieving family,” Gov. Tim Walz tweeted Sunday. “This won’t be the last hard day, but if we continue to look out for each other and stay home we can help protect our neighbors and loved ones.”

The fatalities included a 44-year-old who became the youngest person yet to die with COVID-19 in Minnesota.

State Health Department officials said the person in their 40s whose death was reported Sunday had underlying health problems and lived in an assisted-living facility in Hennepin County.

All told, 272 people have died in Minnesota after getting COVID-19. The 28 latest deaths happened between 4 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday, and were included in the state’s daily report Sunday morning.

In general, COVID-19 is thought to pose greater health risks for the elderly, especially those living in group settings. The median age of people who have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota is 83, while the median age of confirmed cases is 52, the latest figures show. At least three-quarters of people who have died with COVID-19 in Minnesota were in group-living facilities.

COVID-19 is an illness caused by a new kind of coronavirus first identified in China late last year. The virus, which spreads through droplets of water on the breath of those infected, has been difficult to diagnose and track because of the slow pace of reliable testing. That means the confirmed daily case counts reported in states around the nation likely underrepresent the actual number of cases.

Since March 6, Minnesota has used testing to confirm 3,602 cases of COVID-19, including 156 new diagnoses on Sunday. Of those cases, 1,774 people — slightly less than half of the total — have fully recovered and no longer need to remain in isolation.

Researchers are racing to find a vaccine or new ways to help people fight the virus.

John Bessler, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s husband, revealed Sunday that he participated in a federally sponsored experimental treatment program for COVID-19. Bessler, who was briefly hospitalized with the virus in March, became the seventh person who had recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma as part of Mayo Clinic’s program.

As part of the study, patients receive an infusion of antibody-rich plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

“We are working with physicians and hospitals across the nation to determine if antibody-rich plasma donated by patients who have recovered from COVID-19 can help fight the virus in patients with active COVID-19 disease,” Dr. Michael J. Joyner, principal investigator of the Expanded Access Program for Convalescent Plasma, said in a statement.

Meat-processing plants have proved to be hot spots of infection, as have congregate living facilities like nursing homes.

In Nobles County, widespread testing for COVID-19 has led to 352 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and one confirmed death. The sprawling JBS USA port-processing plant in the county seat of Worthington closed indefinitely last week amid a wave of COVID-19 cases among workers.

Hormel Foods said Friday it was indefinitely closing two Jennie-O Turkey Store plants in Willmar after 14 workers tested positive for COVID-19. Kandiyohi County, where the plants are located, had 35 confirmed cases as of Sunday, a sharp increase from one week earlier when the county had 2 confirmed cases.

Just across the state border, the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., became a hot spot with more than 700 confirmed COVID-19 cases. An investigation by BuzzFeed News documented missteps by the company, including posting early health notices only in English, and waiting until 238 workers had confirmed cases before pausing operations to clean the entire plant.

Meanwhile, group-living facilities in Minnesota have become hot spots for active cases, from Duluth to New Hope to Winona.

Minnesota has more than 100 investigators doing intensive contract-tracing work to locate and isolate those who have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19, and it may need to add hundreds more as testing and confirmed cases ramp up in coming weeks.

Walz has issued 45 executive orders related to COVID-19 that have dramatically reshaped the daily lives of Minnesotans, closing schools, canceling medical procedures, ordering work from home, and shuttering thousands of public spaces across the state.

But while the coronavirus is highly communicable, it doesn’t appear to be contagious from more than six feet away. That has led to growing pressure to reopen public spaces where people or groups can remain six feet apart.

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka appeared in a video on Twitter on Sunday saying he wants churches to reopen once there is a plan for that to happen safely. The East Gull Lake Republican said many pastors in Minnesota are ready to restart Sunday services, understanding that worshipers need six feet of social distancing and may not be able to touch anything during the service.

“If you can congregate at a big box store safely on a Sunday, you should be able to attend your place of worship,” the Minnesota Senate Republicans said in a tweet that contained Gazelka’s statement on reopening churches.

Last Thursday, Walz published an illustration of a dial that showed places of worship tend to pose greater risk of transmission than small social settings like family gatherings, but less risk than sporting venues. As the state “turns the dial” to lessen social restrictions over time, the least-risky social settings will be the first to reopen, while the most unpredictable settings will take the longest.

Although at least 80% of people who get the virus have only mild symptoms, as many as 5 % of them may go on to require critical care in a hospital, including being intubated for a mechanical ventilator.

As of Sunday, there were 170 people in regular hospital beds with COVID-19, and another 115 receiving intensive care in the hospital.

Despite steadily increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, Minnesota is allowing as many as 100,000 private-sector employees to return to work on Monday, joining the 2.6 million Minnesotans who are working in critical jobs exempted from the orders to stay home from work.

It is not clear how many employers will have time to follow the requirement to develop and post and comprehensive safety plans before reopening on Monday. The order applies mainly to manufacturing, industrial and office jobs, and does not loosen existing restrictions on retail jobs with customer interaction.