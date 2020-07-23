Jawaahir Dance Company

Saturday: The traditional Middle Eastern dance company is entering the virtual space with a performance coming to your computer screen via Zoom. "Cassandra's First Zoom Cabaret," named for Artistic Director Cassandra Shore, features four dancers from the Minneapolis-based company. There haven't been many local dance troupes venturing into the Zoom scene, so this will be a bit of an experiment to watch closely. Perhaps it's something more groups will adapt as the fall arts season approaches. (6 p.m. Sat. $20, jawaahir.org/events.html.)

Sheila Regan

Caitlyn Smith

Thursday: The Cannon Falls native pumps up the volume and production in Nashville on her second major-label album, "Supernova." After impressing on her Sheryl Crow-ish "Starfire" in 2018, she now comes on like a pop powerhouse ready to occupy Kacey Musgraves' spot on the radio. Whether she's celebrating a lover or telling one off, Smith connects with big emotions. A talented songwriter who has penned hits for Meghan Trainor and Cassadee Pope, she fires off such zingers as, "Your lies are cheaper than the wine that we were drinking on the night that we lost it all." Ultimately, it's her versatile Gaga-evoking voice that makes a lasting impression. Smith has been livestreaming songs from "Supernova." Her next installment will be filled with fan requests. (6 p.m. Thu. YouTube.)

JON BREAM