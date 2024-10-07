This Minnesota brook trout turns fall colors

If you spot bright yellow leaves twining across fences or up the trunks of hardwood trees, look closer. Chances are you’ll spot the petite fruit of Minnesota’s wild grape. They are ripe for the picking from August through October, typically. Also known as the riverbank grape, this vine likes edges of forests and waterways and can climb as high as 50 feet. Bears, deer, foxes, raccoons, deer and more than 50 species of birds like to raid these tart fruits. Forager Chef Alan Bergo provides tips for correctly identifying wild grapes, as well as juicing them and using the leaves.