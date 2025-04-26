Wires

The Associated Press
April 26, 2025 at 1:43PM

MUSCAT, Oman — Third round of talks between Iran and the US over Tehran's nuclear program end, a person with knowledge tells the AP.

Trump says he doubts Putin's willingness to end the war in Ukraine, a day after saying a deal was close

Trump says he doubts Putin's willingness to end the war in Ukraine, a day after saying a deal was close.

Cardinals perform the rite of burial to lay Pope Francis to rest at Rome's St. Mary Major Basilica