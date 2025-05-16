Small Business

Minnesota small business owners eyeing tax cut tangled in sprawling federal bill

The much-anticipated $3.8 trillion budget bill is inching its way through Congress in Washington D.C.

By Christopher Vondracek and

Dee DePass

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 16, 2025 at 6:52PM
Small business owners gathered in Forest Lake earlier this month to talk with U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber about tax policies and other issues. (Dee DePass/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

FOREST LAKE, Minn., and WASHINGTON — A crowd of small business owners sat in an accounting office in suburban Forest Lake last week, ready to discuss something they’d been waiting for: their share of the roughly $3.8 trillion tax bill inching through Congress.

“My husband and I were in manufacturing for 40 years,” said Jenny Lorge, a realtor and economic development commissioner. “We would not get into it again. The regulations are overwhelming.”

Lorge was one of several Minnesotans who gathered to talk about the implications of a once-in-a-decade tax cut on the federal level. They weren’t unified on the bill’s other details, though. For example, while Lorge supports continuing tax benefits for small businesses, she opposes the current bill’s restrictions on Medicaid and food stamps as well as the absence of a tax exemption for Social Security.

But the individual tax cut portions, most agreed, were either long overdue or involved credits they’re desperate to extend.

In Washington D.C., pieces of the sprawling bill — a priority of President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress — passed out of key committees on Capitol Hill this week before hitting a snag in the budget committee on Friday.

But, currently as written, the bill extends Trump and Congress’ 2017 income tax cuts and eliminates, through 2028, taxes on tips and overtime. There’s also a $4,000 deduction for seniors and other deductions for small businesses.

To pay for these losses of government revenue, the legislation, which Republicans are aiming to pass through the reconciliation process, slashes $1.5 trillion from entitlement and green energy programs. For Minnesotans, the bill also includes a plan to pave the way for mining near the Boundary Waters.

In committee votes, the bill has drawn almost zero support from Democrats in Congress. But Republicans have kept drumming that Congress’ failure to extend the 2017 tax cuts, which expire at year’s end, would result in a giant tax hike for many Americans.

“The biggest thing is the extension of [2017 tax cuts] because most small businesses are operating as a sole proprietorship or within a flow-through structure,” said David Horn, director of the Master of Business Taxation program with the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber and John Kirchner, executive director of congressional and public affairs for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, meet with small business owners at a roundtable May 9, 2025, in Forest Lake, Minn. (Dee DePass/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Deductions, complexity

A small business, Horn said, often refers less to its size and more to its structure.

The hair salon, coffee shop and family farm are all under the small business umbrella, which employs more than 46% of Minnesota workers, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“Their business income is just getting taxed on their individual returns,” Horn said of small business owners. “So if your individual rates go up, your business income is going to get taxed at a higher rate.”

In Forest Lake, the roundtable Republican congressman Pete Stauber hosted drew Main Street staples, such as realtors and car mechanics, as well as land developers and a wellness coach.

“We are looking for certainty and consistency, not the back and forth,” said Stauber, whose district stretches from the northern suburbs of the Twin Cities to the Canadian border, including the Iron Range. “It is hard for a small business to know if they are going to invest or not.”

Wendy Rychley, a tax accountant in Forest Lake, said the complications of tax law overwhelm a lot of her small business clients.

“I see the chaos that has been created because of the constant fluctuations of the tax code like we are facing now,” Rychley said.

Curiously, tax experts said, that might not end with the Republicans’ bill. The bill marks the return of the bonus depreciation, which allows for the purchasing of business assets from a tractor to a plane. Republicans would also expand the qualified business income deduction, a boon to small businesses.

But none of this will reduce tax preparers’ paperwork.

“I understand that this is a good talking point, that this [package] will simplify taxes,” said Kyle Pomerleau, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington D.C. “But there is no evidence that this will be the case.”

If anything, Pomerleau added, the changes will make filing more cumbersome.

Tariffs overshadow

American small businesses saw mixed results under former President Joe Biden’s administration.

Coming out of the pandemic, when people worked remotely, there was a surge of business applications. But in 2024, firms employing fewer than 10 workers actually lost jobs, partly because high borrowing rates and inflation made doing business more costly.

During the election, conventional wisdom was that Trump, as a businessman, spoke the language of commerce and would fix the business environment. But the first months of his second term have been rocky.

On April’s so-called “Liberation Day,” Trump announced high tariffs on countries across the globe. Many Minnesota small businesses panicked and abandoned paid-for merchandise in Chinese factories. Others planned to leave months worth of new cargo shipments at U.S. ports, saying they could not afford the abrupt tariff hikes on their Chinese imports.

One Minnesota small business owner, Zumbrota-based Busy Baby‘s Beth Benike, gained national attention for how import tariffs on Chinese goods exploded the cost of her baby mat products. This week, Benike said she can’t trust tariffs will stay at 30% following the recent 90-day pause.

“The administration has been making drastic changes to policies pretty frequently,” Benike said.

Horn, with the University, noted businesses experience all these forces — from trade to tax cuts — in real time.

“By no means, if your primary supplier is based in China, is this [tax cut] going to offset the impacts of tariffs,” Horn said.

The bill still needs to pass the full House and transfer to the U.S. Senate, and on Friday afternoon, it hit a wall on Capitol Hill when conservative Republicans blocked the legislation in the Budget committee, wanting deeper cuts to entitlement programs.

But the measure is central to Republicans’ promise to Americans who put them in charge of the White House and both chambers of Congress back in November.

In southern Minnesota, Andy Wilke, the executive vice president of Greater Mankato Growth, pointed to small business deductions — particularly for farm equipment — as helpful to his region’s economy.

But he acknowledged the tax bill’s central calculus — tax cuts that trim the social safety — lands differently for the many health care institutions in south central Minnesota.

“It’s so complex and so broad,” Wilke said. “Our elected officials have to wrestle with this.”

Back in Forest Lake, Ben Mildon, owner of A1A Auto Service, said “certainty in taxing” could help him expand his business and hire new techs.

But he still didn’t have a clear picture of the whole bill.

“I am mostly here to learn, I guess,” he said at the roundtable.

