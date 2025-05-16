Minnesota small business owners eyeing tax cut tangled in sprawling federal bill

FOREST LAKE, Minn., and WASHINGTON — A crowd of small business owners sat in an accounting office in suburban Forest Lake last week, ready to discuss something they’d been waiting for: their share of the roughly $3.8 trillion tax bill inching through Congress.
“My husband and I were in manufacturing for 40 years,” said Jenny Lorge, a realtor and economic development commissioner. “We would not get into it again. The regulations are overwhelming.”
Lorge was one of several Minnesotans who gathered to talk about the implications of a once-in-a-decade tax cut on the federal level. They weren’t unified on the bill’s other details, though. For example, while Lorge supports continuing tax benefits for small businesses, she opposes the current bill’s restrictions on Medicaid and food stamps as well as the absence of a tax exemption for Social Security.
But the individual tax cut portions, most agreed, were either long overdue or involved credits they’re desperate to extend.
In Washington D.C., pieces of the sprawling bill — a priority of President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress — passed out of key committees on Capitol Hill this week before hitting a snag in the budget committee on Friday.
But, currently as written, the bill extends Trump and Congress’ 2017 income tax cuts and eliminates, through 2028, taxes on tips and overtime. There’s also a $4,000 deduction for seniors and other deductions for small businesses.
To pay for these losses of government revenue, the legislation, which Republicans are aiming to pass through the reconciliation process, slashes $1.5 trillion from entitlement and green energy programs. For Minnesotans, the bill also includes a plan to pave the way for mining near the Boundary Waters.
In committee votes, the bill has drawn almost zero support from Democrats in Congress. But Republicans have kept drumming that Congress’ failure to extend the 2017 tax cuts, which expire at year’s end, would result in a giant tax hike for many Americans.