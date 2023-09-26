If you were wondering whether Noah Kahan is already a big enough star to fill Xcel Energy Center next summer, his team have doubled down on their bet he is: They added a second show by the fast-rising pop music newcomer at the St. Paul arena on June 8 following last week's announcement of his June 7 gig there.

Known from the softly sung, folky-sounding singles "Stick Season" and "Dial Drunk" — the latter a hit collaboration with Post Malone — the 26-year-old Vermont singer will jump to the two-night Xcel Center stand after just performing only one night at 1,500-capacity First Avenue last November. In the interim, Kahan turned into a popular draw at major music festivals and garnered widespread Top 40 radio play.

Tickets for the previously announced June 7 concert and most other dates on Kahan's tour had not even gone on sale yet Tuesday, when tour promoter Live Nation cited "overwhelming demand" in announcing the second night in St. Paul and four other cities on Kahan's 2024 tour. A similar approach was taken in promoting the Eagles' two dates at Xcel Center in November; tickets for which remain readily available on Ticketmaster.

Thus, tickets for both of Kahan's concerts go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with presale options beginning Wednesday. Prices have not been publicized. The shows happen to fall on Friday and Saturday nights, which should add to ticket demand.