Common Roots Cafe

“For Chanukah, we’ll be frying things up, per tradition,” said owner Danny Schwartzman. That means doughnuts; specifically, sufganiyot, those delightful round jelly doughnuts, made unadorned or filled with a housemade mixed fruit jelly. “And for those that prefer to celebrate Chanukah without making their houses smell like fried onions and potatoes, we’ll also be making latkes ready for reheating at home, with a housemade apple butter and some sour cream,” he said. “Most everything will be local and organic, as you’d expect from us.” Order in advance from Dec. 10-13 for pickup on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, or delivery on Friday and Sunday within a 10-mile radius of the restaurant.

2558 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-871-2360, commonrootscafe.com

Birch’s on the Lake

Dinner includes chopped liver pâté, matzo ball soup, challah, latkes with sour cream and applesauce, red wine-braised beef brisket, green beans, a spinach salad and cinnamon-apple cake. Available Dec. 10-18 ($265, serves four to six).

1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, 952-473-7373, birchesonthelake.com

The Block

The star of the show is smoked beef brisket, served with matzo ball soup, a beet-mixed greens salad, carrots brushed with brown butter, latkes with sour cream and applesauce and doughnut holes with jelly. Gelt and a dreidel included. Order in advance by Dec. 10, pickup Dec. 13 ($49, serves two).

7007 Walker St., St. Louis Park, 952-767-1117, theblockslp.com

Crossroads Delicatessen

Latkes! Load up with 20, with a pint of cranapple sauce and a pint of sour cream, for $39.99. Or stay small and go with four latkes with cranapple sauce and sour cream, $11.99. Purchase them on their own (no cranapple sauce or sour cream) at $2.29 a pop.

2795 Hedberg Dr., Minnetonka, 952-546-6595, crossroadsdelicatessen.com

Yum! Kitchen and Bakery

Owner Patti Soskin is devoting the month of December to frying up latkes and serving them with sour cream and housemade applesauce ($22.95 a dozen). During Hanukkah (Dec. 10 to 18), her kitchen is also decorating challah with frosting and festive sprinkles ($5.95). Matzah ball soup, too.

4000 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-922-4000 and 6001 Shady Oak Rd., Minnetonka, 952-933-6001, yumkitchen.com