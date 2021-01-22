Black Sea

Tolga Ata and his family operate a Twin Cities rarity: a Turkish restaurant. Discover kebabs, gyros, falafel, dolma and other quick-service classics at affordable prices. Takeout.

737 Snelling Av. N., St. Paul, 651-917-8832 and 1581 E. County Rd. E., White Bear Lake, 651-484-0600, blacksearestaurant.com

Downtowner Woodfire Grill

Dig into a wide variety of options at breakfast (corned beef hash, waffles, well-stuffed omelets, salmon eggs Benedict), lunch (burgers, pizza, salad) and dinner (meats, poultry and fish prepared over an oak-burning grill). Dine-in, takeout and delivery.

253 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-228-9500, downtownerwoodfire.com

Everest on Grand

Grand Avenue's source for the flavors of Tibet, Nepal and northern India. Don't miss the steamed dumplings — the yak seasoned with ginger and garlic is a house specialty — the long list of vegetable curries, the tandoor-roasted skewered lamb or the hearty, perfect-for-winter lentil soup. Takeout.

1278 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-696-1666, everestongrand.com

P.F. Chang's

It was a big deal when this big-box chain dropped into the oldest of the Dales (the Maple Grove outpost followed a few years later), and it's still serving its greatest-hits selection of pan-Asian fare, everything from sushi to Peking duck to chicken pad thai to tonkotsu ramen. Dine-in, takeout and delivery.

2700 Southdale Center, Edina, 952-926-1713 and 12071 Elm Creek Dr. N., Maple Grove, 763-493-9377, pfchangs.com

Wildfire

This Eden Prairie Center destination covers all the chophouse bases, and then some, including compelling nightly specials: Tuesday is roast turkey; Thursday is all about beer-braised short ribs. Check out the kitchen's Super Bowl takeout party ($160, order by Feb. 5), which feeds four to six and features bison chili, fried chicken, barbecued baby back ribs and a long list of sides. Dine-in, takeout and delivery.

8251 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie, 952-914-9100, wildfirerestaurant.com