Delta Air Lines does not fly the Boeing 737 Max 9 jets that were temporarily grounded after an Alaska Airlines plane of that type lost part of its fuselage in flight on Jan. 5. The U.S. airlines that operate the 737 Max 9 are Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. (Alaska Airlines has infrequently flown a Max 9 between Minneapolis-St. Paul and Seattle; United has occasionally scheduled the plane between MSP and Denver and Chicago.) Other carriers around the world that operate the 737 Max 9 include Aeromexico, which is a Delta partner, as well as Icelandair, Turkish Airlines, Copa Airlines, Flydubai and SCAT Airlines, according to Cirium. Delta does not currently fly any 737 Max jets, though it does fly other types including the 737-800 and 737-900ER. Delta has also ordered Boeing 737 Max 10 jets for delivery starting in 2025.

National park reservations in 2024

Some of the more popular national parks have implemented reservation and timed-entry programs, often on a pilot basis, in order to help ease crowding. Here's a rundown of national parks that are maintaining timed entry or reservations for 2024, per Outside Online.

At Arches National Park, reservations for visits taking place between April 1 and Oct. 31 can be now made through Recreation.gov. The reservation process for that time frame opened Jan. 2. Reservation blocks will be released three months in advance of visits.

At Glacier National Park, reservations are required for vehicles visiting the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road and the North Fork from May 24-Sept. 8 between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Vehicle visitations to many Glacier will require a reservation from July 1-Sept. 8 from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.

At Rocky Mountain National Park, there will be two types of reservations: one for the Bear Lake Road Corridor, which includes access to the rest of the park. The second permit will provide access to "rest of the park," excluding the Bear Lake Road corridor.

At Yosemite National Park, reservations will be required on various days and times between Feb. 10-25 and April 13-Oct. 27.

Zion National Park plans to continue its pilot lottery permit program for hikes to Angels Landing. The lottery will open two months ahead of hike dates. There will also be a lottery for next-day permits for the Angels Landing hike. This lottery will open at 12:01 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. MT daily.

If you plan to drive Acadia National Park's Cadillac Summit Road, you will likely need a vehicle reservation made in advance. This year's specific reservation dates have not been announced.

