Business
Where's the beef? Not at MSP, after customs seized traveler's $2,000 in illegal meat
A passenger arriving from South Africa had stored 83 pounds of dried beef in his luggage.
Sports
Live at 6:40 p.m.: Twins, Red Sox series continues, follow on Gameview
Boston has won the first two games of the series, Sonny Gray will try to turn the tide for the Twins. Tap here for pitch-by-pitch updates and scores from around MLB.
Local
1 of 2 men trapped in grain bin in southwestern Minnesota dies
First responders arrived to see a 62-year-old man who had freed himself, but a 27-year-old man was still inside the bin, the Sheriff's Office said.
High Schools
A viral highlight was only the start for the No. 1 boys hoops recruit in Minnesota
Jackson McAndrew's stock continues to soar following his breakout performance for Wayzata in the state championship game.
Politics
U.S. Bank Stadium's $15.7M security fence gets final approval
The Minnesota Vikings won't have the new fence for the 2023 season, but it will be ready by April 2024.