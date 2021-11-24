Two new stalls at Rosedale Center's Potluck Food Hall launch Wednesday: Joey Meatballs and Salad Slayer. Both build-your-own bowl concepts are from chef Josh Hedquist and Peter Stampone. The meatball-and-pasta shop is Joey Meatballs' third outpost (the others are at the Market at Malcolm Yards and Keg and Case Market). "We are an edgy, quirky brand and can't wait to stuff some Italian fresh pasta in their faces," Hedquist said in a statement.Potluck (1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville, potluckmn.com) opens daily at 11 a.m.

A second location for Brian and Sarah Ingram's Hope Breakfast Bar is opening at the Shops at West End on Sunday, Nov, 28 (5377 W. 16th St., St. Louis Park, hopebreakfast.com). The playful breakfast spot (think pina colada French toast, deviled egg sandwich) will also have a grab-and-go counter with creative coffees (banana bread latte) and bagels, granola bowls and house-baked sticky buns. Open weekends 7 a.m.-4 p.m., weekdays 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

The city of Maple Grove is about to become home to Minnesota's fourth Shake Shack in the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes (12351 Elm Creek Blvd. N., Maple Grove, shakeshack.com/location/maple-grove-mn). The other locations are at Mall of America, MSP Airport and Southdale in Edina. The newest branch of the New York-originated burgers and shakes joint will have a drive-through. Opening Dec. 6.

A former Fuddruckers is set to become a Smack Shack when it opens in Bloomington Dec. 7 (3801 Minnesota Dr., Bloomington, smack-shack.com). Owners Josh Thoma and Kevin Fitzgerald gutted the suburban chain and gave it a coastal vibe for the fifth iteration of their lobster-centric restaurant and bar. Other locations are in Minneapolis's North Loop, MSP Airport, Potluck food hall at Rosedale Center, and the original northeast Minneapolis outpost at The 1029 Bar. The Bloomington location, with its largest kitchen yet, will add some new menu items alongside the seafood boils and lobster rolls it's known for. Between the dining room and patio, this Smack Shack can seat up to 360 people. Open for dinner, expanding to lunch Dec. 15.

Chef Tommy Begnaud will be blending his Louisiana roots with the sensibilities of a Midwestern supper club when Mr. Paul's Supper Club (3917 B Market St., Edina, 612-259-8614, mrpaulssupperclub.com) opens the first week of December. The spot at the new Nolan Mains development will follow the classic supper club format — steaks, chops, seafood, pasta — peppered with Creole and Cajun touches. By day, a counter-service restaurant-within-a-restaurant (dubbed Mr. Paul's Po'boys and Jams) will offer New Orleans sandwich standards (shrimp, fried oyster) as well as some locally inspired newcomers (cheese curd, spaghetti-and-meatball), along with housemade sodas and slushies. Bar maestro Nick Kosevich is promising a cocktail menu that will place a contemporary spin on classic New Orleans libations.

Patti Soskin is launching her third Yum! Kitchen and Bakery in the street level of the Harper Apartments, a five-story mixed-use building at the southeast corner of Snelling and Selby avenues in St. Paul (150 Snelling Av., St. Paul, yumkitchen.com). The spot was formerly occupied by O'Gara's. An early December opening is planned.

Bober Tea & Mochi Dough is coming to Dinkytown

Farther out on the calendar, restaurateur Michael Bui (Pho Mai, MT Noodles) has joined with his brother-in-law Peter Do to open a franchise of Bober Tea & Mochi Dough, two Singapore-based businesses in one storefront that are about to expand rapidly in the U.S. Trendy mochi doughnuts, a Japanese confection made from rice flour instead of yeast, are slowly making their way to the Midwest. Pairing the crisp-on-the-outside, chewy-on-the-inside doughnuts with boba tea, said Bui, "is analogous to having a bagel with coffee. They are a match made in heaven." Bober Tea & Mochi Doughnut is expected to open in early 2022 in the former Umami Fries location in Dinkytown (405 14th Av. SE., Minneapolis, boberteausa.com, mochidoughusa.com).