Fulton Farmers Market
Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Feb. 20, March 20 and April 17.
4901 Chowen Av. S., Mpls., 612-207-7893, neighborhoodrootsmn.com
Mill City Farmers Market
Open 10 a.m.-noon on Feb. 13, March 13 and 27 and April 10 and 24, with an additional indoor component.
704 S. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-341-7580, millcityfarmersmarket.org
Minneapolis Farmers Market
Open 9 a.m.-noon on Feb. 6 and 20, March 6 and 20 and April 3, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25.
312 E. Lyndale Av. N., Mpls., 612-333-1718, mplsfarmersmarket.com
Northeast Farmers Market
Open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Feb. 6, March 6 and April 3.
629 NE. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-406-8794, northeastfarmersmarket.com
St. Paul Farmers Market
Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays through April 17.
290 E. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-227-8101, stpaulfarmersmarket.com
