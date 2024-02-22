"Attenborough's Wonder of Song" showcases seven remarkable animal songs found in nature and explores the role song plays in animal survival.
Even their names sound exotic: superb fairy wren and the superb lyrebird, the latter of which can mimic the sounds of at least 20 different species. In addition to birds like the great tit and nightingale, the show covers other animal songs, from the humpback whale to the piercing howls of the indri lemur.
The PBS Nature program airs Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. on TPT 2.
Want to hear the songs of common birds closer to home? Check out Cornell University's BirdNet Sound ID or download the Merlin bird app to find out which bird is singing nearby.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra to cut three suburban venues
To grapple with reduced audiences and philanthropy, the nonprofit will no longer play in Wayzata, Arden Hills and Stillwater. But it will still play at nine venues.
TV & Media
Neal Justin: Newest version of 'Shōgun' is a small-screen masterpiece
The FX miniseries shows just how far TV and audiences have come.
Variety
AP PHOTOS: Milan designers cocooning for next winter
If there is one theme emerging at Milan Fashion Week, it is cocooning, hunkering down, enveloping one's self in comfort clothing.
Home & Garden
The wonder and importance of bird song
PBS show highlights seven exotic animal sounds.
Home & Garden
To prevent bird window strikes, think outside the window
Decals or other deterrents need to be placed outside the window to be effective, research has found.