"Attenborough's Wonder of Song" showcases seven remarkable animal songs found in nature and explores the role song plays in animal survival.

Even their names sound exotic: superb fairy wren and the superb lyrebird, the latter of which can mimic the sounds of at least 20 different species. In addition to birds like the great tit and nightingale, the show covers other animal songs, from the humpback whale to the piercing howls of the indri lemur.

The PBS Nature program airs Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. on TPT 2.

Want to hear the songs of common birds closer to home? Check out Cornell University's BirdNet Sound ID or download the Merlin bird app to find out which bird is singing nearby.