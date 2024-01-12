More from Star Tribune
Local
Rideshare drivers strike at MSP Airport for better working conditions
Drivers will refuse rides from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday and picket at MSP from 5 to 7 p.m.
Gophers
Johnson has Gophers winning with local talent, just like Coyle hoped
Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle hired Ben Johnson with no head coaching experience to recruit and win with Minnesota basketball talent — and it's starting to work.
Weather
Winter storm to bring snow, then frigid cold
Saturday's predicted subzero reading in the metro area will be the first of the season and the third-latest since weather records have been kept starting in the 1870s, according to the National Weather Service.
Gophers
Steveson won't wrestle for Gophers this season
The WWE prefers that Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA champion Gable Steveson focus on his pro wrestling career, Gophers coach Brandon Eggum said.
