Review: The War and Treaty hit the State Fair with hurricane force and it was a good thing

Biggest takeaways: If they came across like the Mike and Tanya Trotter Revue last year at the Fine Line club in downtown Minneapolis except, unlike Ike and Tina Turner, they truly love each other, this time The War and Treaty impressed like the next gen duo of Al Green and Aretha Franklin gone gospel. Their singing was that remarkable. Michael showcased an elastic voice, with robust depth and angelic highs. And Tanya’s humongously soulful, goose-bump-inducing pipes would have rattled the roof if there had been one in this outdoor venue.