First Caitlin Clark shattered the NCAA women's basketball all-time scoring record.

Then she broke the internet.

Suddenly, it seemed like everyone was talking about the pride of Iowa. And we do mean everyone.

If watching happy people makes you happy in turn, then social media is the place for you today.

And of course, collectors know what pairs nicely with a shattered college basketball scoring record. Twenty-six boxes of Caitlin Clark breakfast cereal.



