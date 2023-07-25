More from Star Tribune
TV & Media
'Good Morning America' spotlights a special group of Minnesota hockey players
The segment will air on Wednesday's episode of the ABC program.
Business
Sales of Indian motorcycles up 40%, driving 2Q results for Polaris
Sales of Indian motorcycles rose 40% in North America driving Polaris to a better than expected overall results.
The Minnesota Jays youth football team practice
The North Minneapolis team is fresh off a regional championship win about three years after their practice was interrupted by gunfire.
Local
Storms wreak havoc in North Hudson, Wis., rip roof off building with apartments
Downburst winds were behind the damage left by storms that popped up Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 94; smoky and mostly sunny
There's an air quality alert in the Twin Cities area through Thursday, with a chance of rain overnight and Wednesday morning.