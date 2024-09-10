PBS North President Patricia Mester has plenty of reasons to throw a party.
The Minnesota Interview: PBS North President Patricia Mester wants ‘Antiques Roadshow’ in Duluth
The station celebrates its 60th anniversary this weekend with a free concert.
Her station is marking its 60th anniversary Saturday afternoon in Duluth’s Chester Park with free performances from the Okee Dokee Brothers and Nicholas David. She also can revel in the fact that her fiefdom, which includes Duluth’s WDSE and Hibbing’s WRPT, has consistently been a shining example of how public television can make a mark without being based in a major metropolitan area.
“For six decades, PBS North has been serving the people of Minnesota with media that educates, engages and inspires,” said PBS president Paula Kerger, who will fly in to be part of this weekend’s festivities. “This rich legacy is stronger than ever thanks to the stewardship of Patty Mester.”
Mester, who joined the organization seven years ago, talked about her station’s greatest hits and what she watches when she’s not on the clock.
Q: Looking back, what would you say have been the station’s highlights?
A: Most recently, we had “Northern Nights, Starry Skies,” which came along with lesson plans from Hamline University that are being used in classrooms in all 50 states. “Doctors on Call” has been on for 42 seasons. It’s an old-fashioned call-in show, but it gives our community the chance to talk to local doctors. During the pandemic, we extended the season by nine weeks. “Almanac North” is in its 32nd season and “Native Report” has been on for 20 seasons. That program airs on over 100 stations across the nation. One of our newer productions, “Minnesota Historia,” is a digital series focusing on little known historical stories. Last year the team won three Midwest Emmys.
Q: What PBS shows did you watch as a kid?
A: “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was probably my favorite show. If I wasn’t watching Mister Rogers, then I had to go do homework. I still watch videos of him from time to time. He’s been such a great friend, and his message of kindness and inclusiveness continues with “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.” My parents would have “Masterpiece Theater” on. The host, Alistair Cooke, was a little scary. I think it was his delivery and his voice.
Q: And what are your favorites now?
A: I still love “Masterpiece” — “Foyle’s War” is the first one I remember. PBS Passport has something called “Walter Presents,” which suggests foreign films and dramas. I love the crime stories from France and Denmark. And who doesn’t love “Antiques Roadshow”? My goal is to get them here in the next couple of years. They don’t know this, but I already have a location in mind. Wouldn’t Glensheen Mansion be perfect?
Q: What about shows that aren’t on PBS?
A: “The Voice,” although I haven’t watched much of it in the last three years. That’s where I first saw Nicholas David. I love how the judges treated them with respect. That’s an industry that’s so hard to break into.
Q: I know you’re a big supporter of the Duluth [Superior] Symphony Orchestra. Do you have a favorite composer?
A: It would have to be Beethoven. When our grandchildren were born, I bought “Beethoven at Bedtime.” It really calmed them. I’ve always wanted to develop a production about classical music and children. Look at the Disney films. Ariel in “Little Mermaid” is swimming around to classical music. Kids eventually get introduced to pop music and lose interest. I think there’s a documentary to be made on this.
The Minnesota Interview is a new feature in which we dive deep into the personal side of public figures with special ties to our region and readers.
