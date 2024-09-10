The Minnesota Interview: PBS North President Patricia Mester wants ‘Antiques Roadshow’ in Duluth

A: Most recently, we had “Northern Nights, Starry Skies,” which came along with lesson plans from Hamline University that are being used in classrooms in all 50 states. “Doctors on Call” has been on for 42 seasons. It’s an old-fashioned call-in show, but it gives our community the chance to talk to local doctors. During the pandemic, we extended the season by nine weeks. “Almanac North” is in its 32nd season and “Native Report” has been on for 20 seasons. That program airs on over 100 stations across the nation. One of our newer productions, “Minnesota Historia,” is a digital series focusing on little known historical stories. Last year the team won three Midwest Emmys.