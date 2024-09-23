From Opinion: The lilacs have a message for us

Far from the spring of my youth, I sense that I am in the autumn of my life. We are about to become grandparents. Our last child is getting married. Doctor visits and lab tests are increasing. My husband is nearing retirement, and I am wrapping up my volunteer responsibilities. We are experiencing a lot of winding down, mentally and physically. The transition is an uneasy one. I am trying not to rebel too much, grasping foolishly at my former midlife summer energy with its boundless sunshine and get-up-and-go.