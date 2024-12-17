Critics’ picks: The 13 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.
The Jayhawks
After rocking out at the Palace and First Ave in recent years for their long-standing hometown year-end gig, Gary Louris and his merrily rolling-on crew decided to offer their faithful audience something more unique and intimate this year — and treat them all to seats, too. The Minnesota alt-twang/Americana pioneers are stripping down to a semi-acoustic format over two nights, a style captured on 2002’s “Live From the Women’s Club” album, now a fan-loved collectible. Sadly, the band’s longtime pal Matthew Sweet had to cancel as the opener after suffering a stroke, but standing in is another cult-loved songwriter from the Plains, “Bad Reputation” singer Freedy Johnston. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $45, axs.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Alicia Witt
If you watch Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel, you know Alicia Witt. She’s starred in 10 of those oh-so-predictable holiday romances. Or maybe you know Witt from this year’s thriller “Longlegs” or her recurring roles on the TV series “Cybill” and “Nashville” or her stint last year on “The Masked Singer.” The piano-playing actor has maintained a music career on the side. Ben Folds produced her first album and Jacquire King helmed her sophomore effort. This year, Witt self-released “I Think I’m Spending Christmas With You” featuring seasonal chestnuts and a few originals, including the playful “Weird Time of Year,” the dreamy “You’re Gonna See This Tree” and the artificial “Soap Suds Snow.” She concludes her 12-city holiday tour in Minneapolis. (7 p.m. Mon., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $30-$40, dakotacooks.com)
JON BREAM
Ashley DuBose
Fresh off a spirited turn in the New Standards’ holiday shows that reminded folks she’s one of Minnesota’s greatest R&B singers of the day, St. Paul native DuBose is putting her own playful spin on the seasonal concert formula. The former NBC “The Voice” contestant, who also has sung with Dessa and been a mainstay of the hip-hop scene, is unveiling her “Jingle Bell Jukebox,” featuring a wide range of modern and classic tunes and — like those TNS shows — unnamed surprise guests. ShaVunda and DJ Digie will open. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Icehouse 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $18-$25, icehousempls.com)
C.R.
Rachael & Vilray
You have to appreciate the dedication of this duo, not just for cleverly crafting original material in the style of ‘30s and ‘40s jazz. They were supposed to entertain at the Dakota in February, but Rachael Price took ill at the last moment, so guitarist/singer Vilray Bolles gallantly performed without her. Now Price, whose main gig is with Lake Street Dive, and Bolles will make good, squeezing in a two-night Minneapolis stand before going home for the holidays. Then they take to the road again in January to showcase material from their two albums, 2019’s “Rachael & Vilray” and 2023’s “I Love a Love Song” featuring the striking “Hate Is the Basis (of Love).” (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$55, dakotacooks.com)
J.B.
Trailer Trash
One of the longest-running of the Twin Cities’ holiday concert options — and still usually the rowdiest and most fun among them — classic honky-tonk band Trailer Trash’s monthlong run of “Trashy Little Xmas” shows reaches its crowning, star-on-the-tree moment this weekend with a three-night stand at St. Paul’s favorite musical watering hole. The Turf’s vintage vibe and large dance floor harks back to Lee’s Liquor Lounge, where Tennessee expat Nate Dungan and his ace twangers first made their mark in the late ’90s. They’ve racked up their own canon of ho-ho-hoedown holiday songs in the decades since, and make a good case for many classic country songs being holier than other standard Christmas fare. (8 p.m. Fri. Sat. & Sun., Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $30, axs.com)
C.R.
David Leigh
At age 36, this singer with a remarkably powerful bass voice is merely a kid by operatic standards, as bass roles tend to go to older vocalists. But he’s getting rave reviews for the nuanced majesty he’s brought to Richard Wagner and Beethoven with the Washington National Opera and Switzerland’s Zurich Opera. Minnesota Opera has invited him to town to perform a mostly Russian recital with pianist (and the company’s head of music) Mario Antonio Marra, featuring works by Mikhail Glinka, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Charles Ives and Dmitri Shostakovich. (7 p.m. Wed., Luminary Arts Center, 700 N. 1st St., Mpls., $23-$25, 612-333-6669 or mnopera.org)
ROB HUBBARD
Magnum Chorum
This Twin Cities-based choir will bring its lush and lovely sound to two concerts full of contemporary carols, including works by Norway’s always fascinating Ola Gjeilo. In addition to J.S. Bach and Charles Ives, there will be pieces by local composers René Clausen, Richard Zgodava and the premiere of a new song cycle by Ralph Johnson. Dwight Jilek conducts. (8 p.m. Sat., Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1938 Stanford Av., St. Paul; 4 p.m. Sun., Westwood Lutheran Church, 9001 Cedar Lake Road, St. Louis Park, $5-$35, magnumchorum.org)
R.H.
Kantorei
Fresh from releasing an album full of music by Twin Cities composer Jonathan Posthuma, this outstanding choir will lend its lovely harmonies to works that should provide an ideal respite from holiday stress. Adam Reinwald conducts the premieres of new pieces by Linda Kachelmeier, Hyun Kook and Gerald Cohen, as well as works by Beethoven, Felix Mendelssohn, John Rutter and David Willcocks. (3 p.m. Sat., Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 3920 N. Victoria St., Shoreview; 3 p.m. Sun., Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 4801 France Av. S., Mpls., $25, kantorei.net)
R.H.
THEATER
‘Big Christmas Energy’
Raise your hand if you thought that comfy sweaters, like those worn by Gov. Tim Walz, were going to be a hot item this season. The Brave New Workshop is sending up the holidays with its irreverent take on family tensions, shopping and anxiety at this time of year. With a title that puns on a risqué rap by Latto, the 14-and-up show provides counterprogramming to the Hallmark Channel. “Energy” features performers Lauren Anderson, Denzel Belin, Isabella Dunsieth, Doug Neithercott and Taj Ruler, accompanied by music director Jon Pumper under the direction of comedy impresario Caleb McEwen. (4:30 Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends Dec. 28. Dudley Riggs Theatre, 824 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $45, ticketmaster.com)
ROHAN PRESTON
ART
‘The North American Landscape’
A series of 40 different green plastic toy trees hanging around the interior of Bockley Gallery looks childishly playful upon first glance, but take a closer look. A photo of a palm tree is not named after the tree, but rather is titled “An Appalachee Landscape” after the sovereign tribal land. Every photo in Ho-Chunk artist Tom Jones’ series “The North American Landscape” identifies the tribe with the trees found on their land, calling to mind the places and people that U.S. colonialism tried to erase. Ends Jan. 4. (Noon-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 2123 W. 21st St., Mpls., free. 612-377-4669 or bockleygallery.com)
ALICIA ELER
‘Super Deluxe’
In the center of Midway Contemporary Art’s new space in northeast Minneapolis, there’s a smooth black limousine parked, its back door open. The license plate reads “Pleaser” and inside, a two-channel video unfurls poetic text to a bluesy beat. That’s the name of this sculptural artwork by artist Cameron Patricia Downey, who comes from a family of Black chauffeurs in the Midwest. She uses the space and limo as a jumping-off point to talk about materialism, wealth and the fine line between luxury and performance. Ends Jan. 25. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 1509 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., free, 612-605-4504 or midwayart.org, closed for the holidays Dec. 23-Jan. 2)
A.E.
DANCE
‘Nutcracker in Wonderland’
Ballet Co.Laboratory is on a mission to overturn traditional gender roles in ballet by taking the classics and adding female agency to the stories. Case in point is its production of “Nutcracker in Wonderland,” which mashes up the children’s novel “Alice in Wonderland” with the “Nutcracker” ballet to make a story featuring two strong female leads — and no prince. In the production set to Tchaikovsky’s music, Clara (played by Sage Engle-Laird) and Alice (Sabriyya Dean) journey together to lands of mystery and awe, as they find out more about themselves in the process. (7 p.m. Fri., 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m Sun., the O’Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, $35, 651-313-5967, oshag.stkate.edu)
FAMILY
Holidays on the Hill
Peek into the past and experience a historical holiday inside the Gilded Age mansion of railroad titan James J. Hill. Decorated as it would have been when the Hill family resided there in 1910, the hourlong tour features themed exhibits. Tour guides share holiday stories and memories from the wealthy family as well as from the servants. (10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sun., through Jan. 5, $16-$25, 240 Summit Av., St. Paul, mnhs.org/hillhouse)
MELISSA WALKER
The two-story Pizza Pub and Prime is now open next to the National Sports Center, with plans to add elusive Kobe beef to the menu.