Critics’ picks: The 13 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

You have to appreciate the dedication of this duo, not just for cleverly crafting original material in the style of ‘30s and ‘40s jazz. They were supposed to entertain at the Dakota in February, but Rachael Price took ill at the last moment, so guitarist/singer Vilray Bolles gallantly performed without her. Now Price, whose main gig is with Lake Street Dive, and Bolles will make good, squeezing in a two-night Minneapolis stand before going home for the holidays. Then they take to the road again in January to showcase material from their two albums, 2019’s “Rachael & Vilray” and 2023’s “I Love a Love Song” featuring the striking “Hate Is the Basis (of Love).” (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$55, dakotacooks.com)