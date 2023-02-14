A new book, "The Girl Who Played Hockey," chronicles former St. Paul United standout Delaney Middlebrook's incredible journey.

Middlebrook's parents elected to keep her potentially fatal heart condition private to avoid seeing her get kicked out of high school and college athletics. Later, the rules that would have prohibited her from playing, were changed. As a result, young athletes with her heart condition can now compete.

