A new book, "The Girl Who Played Hockey," chronicles former St. Paul United standout Delaney Middlebrook's incredible journey.
Middlebrook's parents elected to keep her potentially fatal heart condition private to avoid seeing her get kicked out of high school and college athletics. Later, the rules that would have prohibited her from playing, were changed. As a result, young athletes with her heart condition can now compete.
Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
'The Girl Who Played Hockey' is a tale of a secret and a triumph
A potentially fatal heart condition threatened to derail Delaney Middlebrook's hockey career before high school. Instead, she went on to play Division I college hockey.
Nation
Timeline of events in Michigan State University shooting
Investigators are still sorting out why a man opened fire on the Michigan State University campus, killing three students and wounding five. The gunman fatally shot himself after a roughly three-hour manhunt. Here's a timeline of events during and after Monday's shooting (all times Eastern).
Sports
Colts hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as their head coach
The Indianapolis Colts have hired Shane Steichen as their head coach.
Sports
Corbin Burnes, Brewers go to salary arbitration $740K apart
Two-time All-Star Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers went to salary arbitration on Tuesday with the sides $740,000 apart.
Sports
Scheffler's return to No. 1 illustrates dominance of Woods
Getting to No. 1 in the world is difficult enough. Staying there for an entire year is even tougher.