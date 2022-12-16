It's the season of giving.

But money is tight and prices are high and asking Minnesotans to give what they have to those who have less is a big ask this year.

Toy drives across the Twin Cities are coming up short this holiday as they face waiting lists that have thousands more children than donated gifts.

Which brings us to North Minneapolis and the snowy steps of the Greater Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, where the newest, cutest additions to the congregation arrive tucked under arms or into purses.

Baby dolls. Barbie dolls. More than 150 donated dolls and counting. All the dolls – doctor dolls, princess dolls, fashion plates – are Black or brown, just like the little ones who will be unwrapping them.

"It's a better doll when it looks like you, right?" said Jill Petty, one of the organizers of the church's African-American Doll Drive.

The congregation mobilized to help the Salvation Army, which has struggled to collect toys this year — especially toys that reflected the diversity of the children who would receive them.

Giving a child a doll that looks like her is a small thing. But it's a gift that lets her see herself as the princess, the doctor, the astronaut, the beauty — the hero of every adventure she'll be going on with her new toy.

"It's a little gesture with a big impact," said Petty, who has watched with delight as members of the congregation drop off their dolls, then linger to marvel at all the other donations. Black dolls, Native dolls, dolls celebrating Colombian protagonist Mirabel from the movie Encanto.

"It's generated lots of conversations about representation," Petty said. "Because representation matters. The images that we see and the things we expose our children to, it goes a long way."

A gift doesn't have to be expensive to be meaningful. Petty welcomed $5 dolls that she knows were chosen with care by neighbors who are doing what they can with what they have.

More people need help this year, just when fewer can afford to give. The Salvation Army has 4,000 more children on the waiting list than they have toys at local donation centers this week.

But the charity has served the cities for 120 years — and they have faith in us.

"We live in a generous community," said Salvation Army spokesman Dan Furry, noting that the charity will continue to collect donations and toys into next week.

The Greater Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church will deliver its dolls to the Salvation Army next week.

"Not only are you looking out for the kids, you're looking out for parents," Petty said. "It just gives you a sense of self-worth that you're able to put something under the tree."

Holiday cards tell us it's better to give than receive, and science backs Hallmark up on that.

Giving someone a gift — even a gift that costs nothing, like shoveling a neighbor's sidewalk — floods the brain with feel-good chemicals like serotonin, dopamine and oxytocin. According to the Cleveland Clinic, generosity lowers blood pressure, melts stress and boosts happiness.

Petty has seen the joy on the faces of the women and men who walk in to drop off dolls and donations for the church toy drive.

"We are glad to do it," she said of the church's doll donors.

If you'd like to donate a doll and get a nice hit of dopamine, the church will be collecting toys until next Wednesday, at 1800 Dupont Avenue North, in care of Pastor John Bowen Sr. You can find a full list of Salvation Army toy donation sites here: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/twin-cities/toy-shop/