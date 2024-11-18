The context for the Minneapolis Labor Standards Board

I had never been a victim of wage theft, so I sat in the gallery to see who testified. To my surprise, several Latin women got up to speak, in Spanish, with a translator. There were men as well. The message to the House committee members was clear. The non-union construction industry was frequently allowing brokers to bring in Spanish-speaking laborers. When some of them cheated them with tactics like not paying overtime, expecting extra unpaid hours and not following established labor laws, the industry claimed no responsibility, because they were contract workers. The workers had been willing to testify because they had learned about a workers’ resource center, initiated by an interfaith group, where they could go to learn about their rights and get support and training to organize themselves and others to win those rights.