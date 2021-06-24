As life sort of begins to feel normal again, Minnesotans can rejoice in the comeback of many of the state's beloved outdoor art festivals. Here's where to find art again, with this definitive guide to summer.

Wayzata Art Experience: More than 100 artists will exhibit their goods this weekend on busy Lake Street. Shop while listening to live music, eating or drinking, and sign up for free sailboat rides on Lake Minnetonka courtesy of Wayzata Community Sailing Center or Pilates on the plaza. Be sure to catch the watery AIS Art Sails Project, an art installation featuring five sets of sails that highlight aquatic invasive species and environmental change, with a specific focus on Native, local and underrepresented voices. It will set sail at noon on Saturday. (10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., 10-4 Sun. on Wayzata's lakefront; artexperience.wayzatachamber.com)

Eagan Art Festival: This weekend's 27th annual event takes place in person and virtually, featuring over 60 artists and six performers ranging from jazz and roving stringed instruments to Turkish dance. A variety of vendors will set up shop, including authors, glass artists, jewelry makers, metal workers, painters, photographers, painters, potters, textile artists, and more. (9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 10-5 Sun., 501 Central Pkwy., Eagan, eaganartfestival.org)

Powderhorn Art Fair: Even though the popular fine-art and crafts fair decided to stay online this year, patrons can stop by this week and next for a preview event featuring a selection of artists and live music by Krishawna, Juice Lord and Detrell Melodies. (3-6 p.m. June 22-24 and June 29-July 1, Lake Street and Chicago Avenue S. See powderhornartfair.com for details and info about the virtual fair Aug. 7-8 featuring 77 artists.)

Red Hot Art & Music: For its 20th anniversary, the Stevens Square-Loring Heights-organized event transforms into a 20-event affair running through October with the theme: "Embracing the fabric of humanity through art." Catch this Friday's pop-up with art vendors and live performances, "Cinema & Civics" on June 30 or free hands-on arts workshops in gardens July 11. Red Hot was one of the few art fairs that didn't cancel last year. (Check stevenssquare.org/redhot to RSVP and for more information.)

FLOW Northside Arts Crawl: The north Minneapolis celebration is back for its 16th year after scaling back last summer. Meander through a 1 ½-mile stretch of the West Broadway corridor, visiting studios, galleries, theaters and more. The plethora of art on view includes visual artists, graffiti artists, ballet dancers and rappers. (July 29-31, northmpls.org/flow)

Loring Park Art Festival: Stroll around Loring Pond to sample 140 artists and a delectable list of food selections, including Tibetan dumplings, cookies, barbecue, lemonade and kebabs. Woodworkers Aryn & Courtney Kern of Little Falls, Minn., illustrator/painter Megan Murrell of Minneapolis and jeweler Jay Nielsen are among the featured artists. Lakes & Legends beer garden will partner with the Minneapolis Craft Market to present 20 emerging artists in pop-up shops. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 31, 10-5 Aug. 1, 1382 Willow St., Mpls. loringparkartfestival.com)

Uptown Art Fair: Last year the pandemic shut down the mother of all Minnesota art fairs, which draws an estimated 350,000 visitors. "Our footprint is staying the same," said Uptown Association executive director Jill Osiecki, even though COVID restrictions made it hard to plan ahead for what will be the fair's 57th year. A total of 300 artists will participate alongside multicultural demonstrations and performances including Thai dancers. The organization SprayFinger, which teaches youth street art, will offer workshops, and visitors can catch around 20 food vendors. In response to last year's uprising, Osiecki noted that some plywood paintings will be on view. "It's important for us to continue to show that cause, and understand that there needs to be change made." (Noon-8 p.m. Aug. 6, 10-8 Aug. 7, 10-5 Aug. 8, Hennepin Avenue near Lake Street, Mpls. uptownminneapolis.com)

Art at Swede Hollow Park: To ensure that the fair could safely come back, organizers postponed it to the fall. Mark your calendars now. (Sept. 25, St. Paul's East Side, artinthehollow.org)

