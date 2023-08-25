More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
The 50th Annual Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Show
The show featured tractors from many decades as well as a home demonstration building. In this building, there was broom making, quilting, weaving and more.
Photography
www.startribune.com
Trump supporters and protestors gather outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta
Trump is expected to surrender himself at the jail to face charges stemming from a conspiracy to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.
Photography
Local
The Minnesota State Fair kicks off
Gates opened for the first day of the fair on Thursday. The Great Minnesota Get-Together will continue through Labor Day.