The 33 most anticipated movies of the fall

A little ''Moana'' confusion would be understandable. There's a separate live-action ''Moana'' in development and this film was originally planned as a series. But ''Moana 2'' ultimately, came together as a big-screen sequel to the 2016 original. Lin-Manuel Miranda isn't returning on the music front, but most everyone else is, including voice actors Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson. The film, set about three years after the original, finds Moana heading back on an ocean adventure, this time with her sister (voiced by Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda) aboard, as well as several others. (Nov. 27, in theaters)