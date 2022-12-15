A pop-up taproom in northeast Minneapolis will feature more than 30 Minnesota-made cannabis drinks starting Thursday as THC-infused beverages continue a push into the mainstream.

The Trail Magic Taproom will be open for four days only at the new home of Buch Hard Kombucha Seltzer at 1121 Quincy St. NE (formerly Able Seedhouse and Brewery).

"This is about highlighting local, small, independent businesses that are leading this space and doing it responsibly," said Jason Dayton, co-founder of Minneapolis Cider Co., which makes Trail Magic THC-infused beverages. "This is a social alternative to alcohol."

Since July, food and drinks with up to 5 milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving have been legal in Minnesota. THC is the compound in cannabis that causes a high.

Several Minnesota breweries have started offering THC-infused seltzers and other beverages, while brands like Clr!ty, Vibes and BLNCD have also put THC drinks on retail shelves and bar menus in recent months.

More than a dozen different companies will have offerings available to drink on-site or take home during the pop-up event.

Dayton said that bringing many brands together at once, and providing consumer education, can help boost the legitimacy of THC as an alternative to alcohol — especially ahead of an expected push at the state Legislature for full recreational marijuana legalization next year.

"This is another category in the beverage industry, like craft beer, like cider, like a distillery," Dayton said. "Especially as we go into the legislative session, this is showing Minnesota companies can do this safely and responsibly."

Tens of thousands of cans of Trail Magic have been sold since it was released in mid-July, and the brand is working on expanding to Texas and Florida. Drinking cannabis helps "break through stigma," Dayton said, more than other ways of consuming it.

While a permanent THC taproom in Minnesota may be on the horizon, Dayton and others are first waiting to see if or how rules might change following the legislative session.

Meanwhile, this weekend's pop-up will showcase the new permanent home of Buch (pronounced "booch") Hard Kombucha Seltzer, which started moving in after Able closed this fall.

The Buch Fermentary & Taproom is expected to open early next year and will focus on serving a wide range of fermented products, including a THC-infused kombucha.

"We're trying to have something for everyone," said co-founder Ryan Appleby. "This place gives us a lot of room to explore."