Minnesota, land of 10,000 ... potholes?
It certainly seems so right now. We want to know where the worst pothole is in Minnesota. Submit your photos and/or videos, and it may be included in our online gallery.
More From Local
Duluth
Indigenous remains unearthed at site of major Duluth road project
Work has stopped on the "Can of Worms" project near where the jaw bone was found.
Local
St. Cloud
Beltrami Co., Mend Correctional Care agree to pay $2.6 million in settlement over inmate death
Hardel Sherrell, 27, had been in the county jail nine days when he died.
St. Cloud
College of St. Benedict and St. John's University to phase out 8 majors, 9 minors
Leaders at the private colleges say the cuts allow CSB/SJU to allocate more resources to in-demand programs.
Colleges
Eagan parents of college runner who died by suicide sue, say coach bullied, 'fat shamed' her
The coach ridiculed the Rosemount HS grad for her learning disabilities, according to the suit, which also names Jacksonville University as a defendant.