St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital early Saturday morning with serious injuries.
Officers responded just after 1 a.m. to the area of Western Avenue N. and Topping Street in the city's North End, and found a teenage male with an apparent gunshot wound in his abdomen.
The teenager was taken to Regions Hospital. His injury was considered life-threatening, but his condition was listed as stable at the time of a police report on the incident. No arrests had been made as of Saturday night.
