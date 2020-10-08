A teenager shot Wednesday south of downtown Minneapolis has died, police said, the latest in a string of young casualties of rising gun violence and the city’s 66th homicide of the year.

According to police, the victim in his late teens who has not been identified was shot multiple times at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue S.

Police arrived and provided first aid until medics could take him to HCMC. Homicide investigators were notified Thursday that he died, according to police spokesman John Elder.

Investigators interviewed a number of people who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting.

The shooting happened hours after another teenage boy was killed and another person injured in a shooting at N. Lowry and Logan avenues, a troubled block in the North Side’s Jordan neighborhood.

Elder said a 4 p.m. confrontation between two groups escalated into gunplay; the suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived, he said.